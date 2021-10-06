Millions of dollars’ worth of new spending – including cash to hire three more RCMP officers and fund construction of the next section of Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike route – will be included in the city’s draft 2022 budget.
Those were the costliest budgetary additions that emerged from 15 separate motions debated by city council at its meeting Tuesday.
Four of those motions were put forward by Mayor John Vassilaki under the umbrella of community safety.
Reading from a prepared statement, Vassilaki took shots at the justice system and B.C. government for contributing to the “underlying issues” that have increased public disorder in Penticton and put the city in “crisis mode”
“I understand there are social issues, mental health issues, addiction issues and housing issues and we want to continue to assist in finding solutions for all those less fortunate,” said Vassilaki.
“Our crisis, however, is separating out those in need with those who are deliberately abusing the system, using a life of crime for profit, using the tools of fear and intimidation, comfortable that their actions have no consequences. This is what we need to address and invest in to prevent on behalf of our taxpayers.”
Vassilaki’s pitch helped garner unanimous votes in favour of directing staff to make community safety the focus of the 2022 budget, plus including funding for three new RCMP officers at a total cost of $588,000 and two new community safety officers in the bylaw services department at $177,000.
The only one of the mayor’s four motions that didn’t pass was a proposal to fund the hiring of four new bylaw officers at a cost of $358,000.
Council instead voted 5-2 to include an as-yet undetermined amount of money in the 2022 budget to staff the bylaw department from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.
The opposing votes were cast by Couns. Katie Robinson and Campbell Watt. Robinson said she was concerned about the rapid growth in recent years of the bylaw department and over-extending its officers as crime fighters.
“It’s not fair to put our employees in that kind of danger – especially if we’re talking about extending their hours to 11 o’clock at night – there’s problems that come with that,” said Robinson.
“I mean, these are not trained police officers; they hand out parking tickets and do bylaw enforcement, and that’s a totally different realm of animal.”
The priciest budget addition came from Coun. Julius Bloomfield, who secured a 6-1 vote in favour of his motion to include funding for the next phase of the lake-to-lake bike route.
With an estimated construction cost of $4.7 million, that project would hook up with the newly finished downtown section, which runs from Okanagan Lake to Duncan Avenue, and extend it approximately two kilometres to South Main Street, where there are existing – but unprotected – bike lanes that lead to Skaha Lake.
“This move would effectively give us the lake-to-lake route. It wouldn’t give us the bike lane that was planned on South Main (Street) but that could come at a later date,” said Bloomfield.
“I think in order for it to be an effective bike route, then we have to finish this section and we will see the use of the bike lane to its fullest extent.”
The lone opposing vote was cast by Coun. James Miller, who expressed support for the health and environmental benefits of the project, but not the “astronomical tax hike we might face.”
“I’m not saying that we abandon the project, but I would like to maybe just delay it one year,” added Miller.
Council also voted in support of Bloomfield’s proposal to have staff study the cost of the city sponsoring electronic monitoring devices for repeat offenders, but shot down a bid to explore the idea of the city providing funding to Pathways Addictions Resource Centre.
Bloomfield withdrew his fourth motion, which called for staff to analyze the ramifications of Penticton asking the B.C. government to select the city for the site of a new care centre to serve “the most at-risk and marginalized members of society.”
Coun. Judy Sentes put forward five motions, but withdrew three of them, which dealt with replacing the windows at Leir House, getting an update on the balance of a $4.7-million COVID-19 relief grant received last year from the B.C. government, and increasing the amount of grant funding available to local groups.
The two that survived call for spending $140,000 to hire four seasonal parks workers to help keep public spaces clean and including an as-yet undetermined amount in the budget to restore the historic scroll lights that, before falling into disrepair, illuminated two parts of the city at Christmas time.
Coun. Frank Regehr withdrew his only motion, which called for a review of parks, museum and recreation fees.
And, while the intent of the motions was to simply set the stage for budget deliberations, council veered from that plan and went along with Coun. Campbell Watt’s suggestion to immediately award a $40,000 grant to the Downtown Penticton Association to run a pilot project that will see remotely monitored surveillance cameras installed in some parts of the city centre.
The draft version of the 2022 budget is due to be released publicly on Nov. 8. Following a two-week consultation period, council will finalize the budget during deliberations Nov. 22-23.