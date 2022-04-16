Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki could be in for the fight of his political life come October as at least two members of council are actively considering a run against him.
Campaigns for the mayor’s chair by council rivals are nothing new for Penticton voters, of course. Vassilaki himself parlayed four terms as a councillor into a successful run against the incumbent mayor in 2018, routing Andrew Jakubeit 5,144 votes to 2,564.
Couns. Campbell Watt and Julius Bloomfield told The Herald this week they are thinking about giving up their council seats in favour of a run at the mayor’s chair.
Watt, who is nearing the end of his second term, said he is in the midst of deciding what, if any, role he’ll seek in the Oct. 15 civic election.
“I am literally wavering between running for mayor, council or not running at all,” he said. “I just have a lot of things going on in my life and I’m not sure I can pinpoint what’s going to dictate that decision.”
Watt said he will consult with his family and work and council colleagues and make a decision “based on what’s best for my family.”
Watt is married and has a 10-year-old daughter. “I don’t want her to be negatively impacted by something that I have done,” he said.
Bloomfield said of a possible run for mayor this year, “I haven’t ruled it out, but I would need to discuss it with family before I make any public announcement. … It’s a ways off. (But) everything is on the table.”
If he doesn’t run for mayor, Bloomfield will seek re-election as a councillor.
First elected in 2018, Bloomfield said some of his proudest accomplishments include progress on the social development plan for the city, some resolutions to help support social housing and hiring of a budget-conscious chief administrative officer.
For his part, Vassilaki said he plans to run for a second term in the top job and is “not at all” concerned about a challenge “because the best person will win.”
As for the motivation of potential rivals, the mayor said, “They just want to go up the ladder. They see an opportunity maybe. … There is no discord on council. Everybody is very respectful of each other. There are no problems at all.”
Financially, there is a substantial difference between the pay packets of the mayor and councillors. In 2020 the mayor earned $83,747, including expenses, while councillors were paid $27,514.
Vassilaki said he is running again in order to finish “some of the things we didn’t complete because of COVID. … Next term I would like to see crime drop considerably in the city. … And my other priority is affordable housing … for the working poor and for families with children.”
Among the other four members of council, most indicate they are at least leaning toward running again.
James Miller, who won office in the June 2021 byelection, said he would like to run provided he is able to make an arrangement with his employer.
Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald, which opens the potential for conflict of interest. But, Miller said, he is proud of the record from the past year, in which “not a single story has been leaked to The Herald as a result of (my) being on council.” As well, he said, every council story of import has been covered by other newspaper staff.
As for his priorities for a second term, Miller said: “Opioids-slash-homelessness-slash-crime I believe is the No. 1 issue with every city in the Okanagan. That has to be addressed.”
He said he would like to continue with “what I promised … common sense, non-partisan judgement.”
Miller all but ruled out a run for mayor this election cycle. “I believe that councillors (running for mayor) should have at least one full term under their belts. I would have (just) 15 months.”
Frank Regehr said he hasn’t made a decision about running in October, but, “(I’m) thinking positively that I probably will.”
He said he has been focused on financial issues during his first term and is happy to see one of his pet projects, a recently completed plan for development cost charges, about to go out for consultation.
On the sharing of the local tax burden between business and residential sectors, Regehr said there “has been some relief (for) residential taxpayers.”
He said he has no interest in running for mayor.
Katie Robinson was first elected in 1990. She reckons she has been on council, on and off, for about 16 years. She told The Herald, “Chances are pretty good I might run for one more term.”
There are a couple of interesting items she said she would like to see through, particularly the North Wiltse Block project, a proposed 700-unit residential development that is early in the public engagement phase.
“That’s pretty exciting,” she said. “That’s one of the largest (developments) in the last few decades.
A run for mayor is not in Robinson’s future. “That’s a really big job and I’m coming to my later years in politics. I think I’ll leave that to someone a little younger than me,” she said.
The one current councillor unwilling to speculate about whether she will run again is veteran Judy Sentes, who has run successfully in each election since 2008.
“It’s still six months out. My focus is on the job at hand,” she said. “We will make a decision on whether to continue closer to the end of the summer.”
Over the course of her 14 years on council, Sentes said, her focus has been on trying to maintain a balance.
“(We) have to keep a balance between business and the citizens of the community. (There are) several concepts to the balance, so that people feel their council is hearing them (and) is listening to them. That’s been my focus.”
Asked if she would consider employing her 14 years on council in a run at becoming mayor, she said, “Oh, my goodness, no.”