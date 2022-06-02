The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
9:11 a.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:10 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:34 a.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
11:52 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
12:03 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
12:49 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
2:25 p.m. Bing Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:41 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:24 p.m. Strawberry Creek Road, Osoyoos. Smoke.
5:19 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
6:56 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
7:09 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Stalled elevator.
Thursday
3:30 a.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
6:18 a.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.