B.C.'s child-care crisis: Fees are going down, but waiting lists are still too high
As soon as Julia Cannings McKay had her eight-week ultrasound, she put her unborn baby on a half-dozen waiting lists for daycares in April 2022, knowing she would want to return to work after her maternity leave ended.
She thought giving herself more than 1½ years to find a spot would be sufficient, but now her daughter Mirabel is six months old and remains stubbornly low on those lists. That has left McKay suffering the same angst as many other parents in B.C.: Governments have kept their promises to reduce fees, but the number of child-care spots remains far below demand.
“We knew going in that daycare was going be hard, but we just had absolutely no idea of the scope of things,” said McKay, 33, who lives in Penticton. “I was hoping to be in daycare by December or January. But I think that is an absolute impossibility.”
Mirabel is behind more than 200 other children on the waiting lists for Penticton’s three non-profit daycares. McKay also signed up with four private centres that would take her name — others said their lists are too full — but was warned the first opening will likely be September 2024, which is long after she needs to return to her job at a local winery.
Penticton is one of many, many “child-care deserts” in B.C., communities that have more than three children for every child-care space, according to a new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, or CCPA. Based on census data and health authority licensing data, the report found Penticton has 1,612 children below kindergarten age but just 481 full-day licensed daycare spaces.
Across B.C., there are roughly 249,000 preschoolers but only 80,000 licensed, full-day spaces in homes or centres and, as a result, nearly two-thirds of those youngsters — 64 per cent — live in a community deemed to be a desert, said CCPA senior economist David Macdonald. B.C.’s 64 per cent is much higher than the Canadian average of 48 per cent, and makes it the fourth-worst province for youngsters without adequate access to child care, behind Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Manitoba.
B.C.’s numbers are even more worrisome in certain cities, such as Vancouver and Abbotsford, where there is one spot for every four children. They’re also bad in many smaller and rural communities, says Macdonald’s report: Not Done Yet: $10-A-Day Child Care Requires Addressing Canada’s Child Care Deserts.
The promise of affordable, $10-a-day care “will be limited to the lucky few if rapid space expansion isn’t immediately pursued,” the report says.
“Many of the benefits of lower child-care fees can only be fully realized if the newly created demand can be met with a much improved supply of licensed spaces. For example, higher women’s labour force participation that can yield both stronger economic growth, as well as improved tax revenue as more people work, can only happen if there are more licensed spaces.”
B.C.’s NDP government, which made $10 child care a central pledge in its 2017 election campaign, was the first province to ink a deal with Ottawa in July 2021 to use $3.2 billion in federal funding over five years to create more of these low-cost spaces, reduce fees at other sites and expand child-care spots overall.
There has been some success. Victoria recently reached its initial goal of establishing more than 12,500 spaces in B.C. that cost just $10 a day.
And in the non-$10 centres, costs were slashed by up to $550 a month, which the province says is benefiting roughly 76,000 kids at licensed daycares that joined the government’s fee-reduction program. Critics say this approach means no savings for parents with children in unlicensed daycares or centres that opt out of the fee-reduction initiative, but the government argues it has brought down average daily fees to $21, from $53 before the subsidies.
Costs are down, but more spaces needed
“On the affordability piece, there has been huge progress,” said Sharon Gregson of the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C.
But child care, she said, is a “three-legged stool” that can’t be stable unless there is an equal investment in affordability, new spaces and ensuring quality by hiring enough early childhood educators. B.C. needs to address the stool’s two other legs, Gregson says, but she is worried that “progress has stalled” and wants the province to regain its sense of urgency.
She applauds the historic five-year spending on child care being made by the provincial and federal governments but is concerned that no new timelines or targets have been announced to expand the $10 spaces, now that the first 12,700 have been achieved.
Grace Lore, B.C.’s minister of state for child care, said the government is exploring “options for expansion for this year and the coming years,” including in communities that don’t have the $10 option yet. But she provided no specifics on numbers or schedules.
In September, she said, the province will expand the fee-reduction program to include part-time preschools and before- and after-school care, significantly boosting the number of subsidized spaces to 139,000. She said the fee-reduction program has a high participation rate, and that providers who want to take part in the new phase have begun to submit applications.
And as part of the province’s “multi-pronged approach to affordability,” Lore said nearly 30,000 youngsters, from low-income families or those who need special care, qualified in 2022-23 for the affordable child care benefit to offset costs.
When it comes to physically increasing the number of spaces in the system, Lore said the province has funded the creation of more than 31,800 new child-care spots since 2018, of which 11,800 are completed and the other 20,000 are still under development. Ottawa requires another 10,000 new spaces by 2028.
She didn’t have specifics on when or where they would be built, but noted she agreed with the CCPA’s report identifying greater need in underserved areas, both urban and rural. All new spaces funded with government money will be run by non-profit groups, a shift away from the past when the creation of new child-care spaces was largely done by private, for-profit operators.
“We continue to collaborate with school districts, not-for-profits and Indigenous-led care in an ongoing way to continue to fund the creation of child-care spaces around the province,” she said.
“We know, especially as we increase affordability of child care, there’s a lot of demand out there. There’s a lot of need.”
Advocates, though, would like the government to act more quickly to fund new spaces: “It’s not difficult to imagine that we need to double the number of programs in the province,” Gregson said.
It’s been estimated, as well, that 12,000 new early childhood educators need to be hired to reach B.C.’s goal of universal child care, a number that became more challenging when many left the profession after burning out during COVID-19. The government has expanded recruitment by increasing academic training spots, although Gregson said these workers can be hard to retain in this expensive province because of low salaries.
B.C. recently boosted its wage enhancement for early childhood educators to $4-an-hour, but that still leaves them making an average of $24-an-hour, Gregson said.
The province has agreed to use part of its federal funding to develop an early childhood educator wage grid that would set a minimum amount these workers must be paid. Lore said work is being done on this now and there will be “more to say in the coming months.”
One of the key recommendations in the CCPA report is that “publicly funded wage grids that guarantee decent wages” are imperative to address the “critical shortage” of early childhood educators. “Without the staff, child care is just an empty building, so the issue of the child-care workforce must be addressed without delay” the report says.
Frustrating two years of waiting lists
Matthew Rachar and his wife, Veronika, have been caught in B.C.’s frustrating hurry-up-and-wait child care system.
The couple lived in Austria, where child care was plentiful and affordable, when Rachar was offered a job in Vancouver in summer 2021.
They knew it would take time to find child care in Vancouver, so decided it made the most financial sense for Veronika, who was on maternity leave, to stay in Vienna with their two boys while Rachar started his new job here.
They spent their year apart applying and applying for daycares.
“We applied to at least 40 places all around, got put on waiting lists, and I went to visit and called. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get in,” Rachar said. “We thought with one-year advance notice we could find something. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”
When his wife and boys joined Rachar in Vancouver in 2022, they still had no daycare spot for one-year-old Ben, or before- and after-school care for Lukas, who was starting kindergarten. This forced Veronika to stay home for another year.
“So that made it very difficult. My wife would have liked to go back to work earlier, but we had to wait basically an extra year for her to be able to do that,” he said. “But our story does have a happy ending.”
Two years after starting their search, they’ve found a $10-a-day spot for Ben, now 2, which will allow Veronika to return to work in September. They are still waiting, though, for before- and after-school care for six-year-old Lukas.
“The $10-a-day thing is amazing, we are very happy. But I guess the next project is to increase the supply because there are many more people who want daycare places than the spots available,” Rachar said.
“The more that the government can build, the more the government can train (ECEs) to work there, can make those jobs attractive for people so that they want to take them, the easier it will be for every family in British Columbia.”
Even though Vancouver City Hall is pursuing a 10-year child care strategy, partially funded through developers providing money for spaces, it still has the lowest number of licensed, full-day spaces per preschooler of all cities in B.C., and the fourth lowest for all Canadian cities, according to the CPPA report.
“It is roughly three times easier to find a licensed child-care space in the top-ranking cities (such as Whitehorse or Montreal) compared to the bottom ranked cities (such as Saskatoon or Vancouver),” the report says.
Again, the proportion of full-time, licensed spaces for every child under kindergarten age in Vancouver is one spot for every four kids. Abbotsford is similar, with Surrey and Kelowna slightly better with about one spot for every three preschoolers.
B.C. cities that aren’t considered deserts because they have more than one space for every three children include North Vancouver, Langley, Burnaby and Victoria. Richmond has the best ratio of all these cities, with more than one spot for every two preschoolers.
Part of the reason why Vancouver scores so poorly is because it has historically had a large number of part-time daycares, which Macdonald didn’t count in his data as they’re not helpful for working parents.
“If you converted those part-time spaces into full-time spaces, the city of Vancouver would do much better,” he said.
B.C., as well as other provinces, used the federal funding to achieve the easiest goal first: lowering costs for parents. Physically building additional spaces in communities with severe shortages, and finding the staff to fill them, is more complicated and will take more time, he said.
“We do need rapid action on this, because of the lags that you’re going to see in terms of construction and training and hiring and so on. That’s not something that individual parents can really do anything about, but it’s something governments can, and they should be doing much more about it,” he said.
Even though the number of deserts in Canada is similar to when Macdonald wrote his last report in 2018, he is more optimistic today.
“There’s a lot more money available in the system now to actually make some real changes and a lot more interest … federally as well as provincially, to solve the problems.”
More child care on school grounds
Gregson said the Union of B.C. Municipalities collected plans from 70 communities about the type and amount of child care they need, and she hopes the province will use those reports to thoughtfully map out where new spaces should be funded.
Her coalition has proposed the government bulk-buy modular buildings designed to be daycares, and erect them on public lands such as schools and community centres.
In May, B.C. expanded the seamless day-kindergarten pilot project, which offers before- and after-school care inside kindergarten classrooms, to 45 sites in about half of B.C.’s 60 school districts. Lore had no details on a possible expansion of the project, noting it requires collaboration with the Education Ministry.
But Gregson would like it to be broadened to higher grades, as most schools right now have limited after-school programs run in portables that can’t meet demand. And she would urgently like to see more zero-to-five child care on school grounds.
Lore said these ideas are starting to be pursued: a new school in Smithers has built-in child care, a new daycare is being constructed on the grounds of Victoria High School and about 300 before- and after-school spaces are now offered on school grounds in Surrey.
“That just makes sense for families. It just makes sense for one drop-off and one pickup. It just makes sense for transition for kids to kindergarten,” she said, adding that child care is a priority for the NDP government. “There was a long window where child care wasn’t invested in as something that’s important for early learning and children, wasn’t invested in as something that’s important for the economy. And so we’re making up for a lot of lost time.”
In the meantime, though, parents like McKay and her husband, Brandon, continue to wait for that life-changing phone call from a daycare with a spot for their daughter.
McKay is frustrated when some people tell her the solution is just to stay home longer with her baby. That’s impractical for her “lower-middle class” family, as she and her photographer husband must juggle mortgage payments for their two-bedroom condo, which are hefty because of B.C.’s sky-high housing costs.
“Staying home is just not a financial possibility. We have a mortgage in the Okanagan. A single income does not cut it,” McKay said.
And yet she knows she is still lucky. She has close family and friends who can help on a temporary basis, and she has understanding bosses who will support her working from home some days. She worries, though, about less-fortunate parents who don’t have those options and can’t find daycare.
“We’re in a really bad spot. But if we’re in a really bad spot, imagine the spot that single parents are in, that low-income families are in?” said McKay.
“It’s crazy. I honestly don’t see an end in sight.”