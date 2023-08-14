A Kelowna RCMP member did not use excessive force when trying to put handcuffs on a woman whose arm was broken in the process, a police watchdog says. The female officer was acting in lawful execution of her duty in trying to apprehend the woman under the Mental Health Act, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded.
‘’It is abundantly clear that (the woman) was adamantly refusing to cooperate with the officers’ lawful demands, and immediately became physically resistant when they tried to lift her from her seat,” the report, released Thursday, states.
‘’The primary cause of her subsequent injury was that resistance, which included dropping her weight while her arms were being held. Neither of the two officers can be blamed for that,’’ the report states.
Two officers went to a Kelowna home on April 26, 2022 after the woman’s doctor had issued a form under the Mental Health Act directing RCMP to apprehend the woman and bring her to hospital. They could not persuade the woman to go willingly to hospital and eventually handcuffed her and took her to KGH.
A lawyer for the woman whose arm was broken sent Kelowna RCMP a letter on July 13, 2022, complaining the female officer had been ‘’overly aggressive’ during the handcuffing. That’s when the matter was referred by police to the IIO, which investigates cases when a person dies or suffers serious harm and there appears to be a connection to the actions or inactions of police.