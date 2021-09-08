Environmental groups The Climate Emergency Alliance and 350 Canada have endorsed NDP candidate Joan Phillip in the Sept. 20 federal election.
“Joan is a pillar of the B.C. climate justice moves,” says the alliance. “She has led many mobilizations against the Trans Mountain pipeline. As an advocate for Indigenous rights and a member of the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance, Joan will to tackle the climate emergency in a way that affirms Indigenous rights and sovereignty.”
Both groups accuse Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas of being a climate-change denier.
“This spring, Albas tried to kill Canada’s climate accountability bill,” the alliance said in its endorsement.