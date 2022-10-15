Doug Holmes handily won the keys to the Summerland mayor’s office with 75% support Saturday night and went straight to work building a message of council unity.
Holmes, a two-term councillor, picked up 2,634 votes, easily defeating sole challenger Chuck Pinnell, who earned 859 votes.
“I think it’s a message that we’re on the right track,” said Holmes in a telephone interview late Saturday, highlighting the blend of experience and new energy on council.
“The four sitting councillors are back on and that great. I work well with them already, I know that, and I’m really glad they’re back. Janet (Peake)has been on previously and I’ve worked with her, so she'll hit the ground running. And Adrienne (Betts), she’s going to bring this new energy to council and a new perspective, which is going to be really great for council too.”
Holmes brushed aside a question about his immediate priorities as mayor.
“My first priority is irrelevant,” he said. “It’s about council’s first priority.”
That priority will not feature input from incumbent Mayor Toni Boot, who chose instead to run for council and was soundly defeated.
Boot, who took a leave of absence midway through her term to run unsuccessfully for the B.C. NDP in a provincial election and struggled to maintain the confidence of her own council, finished 10th out of 13 candidates with 887 votes.
Two-term incumbent Erin Trainer was the top-placing councillor with 2,193 votes, followed by fellow veterans Marty Van Alphen at 2,065 and Richard Barkwill at 2,061.
Political rookie Adrienne Betts placed fourth at 1,836, followed by one-term incumbent Doug Patan at 1,831. The sixth and final spot went to Peake, who served one term on council before unsuccessfully challenging Boot for the mayor’s chair in 2018.
Blair Parker finished just off council in seventh place at 1,377, followed by Nick Redding (1,218), Mark Smed (1,196), Boot (887), Brad Besler (762), Doug Loepp (616) and Peter Bognar (362).
“The campaign was good,” said Holmes. “I felt positive through the campaign and what I was heard in during the campaign was mostly positive. I’m pleased.”