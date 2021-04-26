Despite pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old at a Penticton graduation party nearly three years ago, the offender “is not a predator” and should be sentenced to house arrest, his lawyer argued Monday.
Both the victim and her assailant, who was in his mid-20s at the time, are members of the Penticton Indian Band, so some details of the offence and their relationship are covered by a statutory publication ban meant to shield the victim’s identity.
The assault took place in June 2018 following an alcohol-fuelled party at which young people had gathered to celebrate high school graduation. Both the victim and offender told police they couldn’t remember much about the night in question due to the amount of booze they consumed.
According to circumstances of the offence read into the court record by Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys, the victim left the party and fell asleep. When she awoke, the offender was on top of her, and her pants and underwear had been removed.
She said the offender tried unsuccessfully to penetrate her with his penis multiple times, despite her fighting back and yelling at him to stop. The victim was eventually able to alert a friend, who helped stop the attack.
The victim was left with bruises, scratches and abrasions on various parts of her body. She said in a victim impact statement she has since left the community to avoid a run-in with her attacker.
“She felt violated. She felt dirty. This was a time of celebration, given her graduation, but it turned into a traumatic memory as a result of this event,” Vandersluys said as he summarized the victim impact statement.
Describing it as a “serious and violent offence” that called for denunciation and deterrence, Vandersluys recommended a sentence of 18 months’ jail, followed by 18 months’ probation.
In reply, defence counsel Michael Patterson argued a conditional sentence of house arrest in the range of 18 to 24 months would serve as sufficient denunciation and deterrence, but also help his now-sober client’s continued rehabilitation.
Noting the offender’s good record while on bail, lack of prior convictions for sex offences and newfound appreciation for the dangers of alcohol, Patterson suggested society would be better served by allowing the man to continue working and attending school.
The offender “is not a predator,” said Patterson. “On that night, he acted like one and it’s the reason he is before the court, but it is not in his nature to be a predator.”
Patterson also noted his client had a difficult upbringing in foster care, because his mother, who is a residential school survivor, was unable to care for her son.
Such intergenerational trauma is accounted for in the so-called Gladue principles that tend to reduce sentences for Indigenous offenders, the lawyer noted.
During a brief statement to the court Monday, the offender apologized for his actions and said he had turned his life around.
Citing the “very divergent” sentencing recommendations and volume of reports, provincial court Judge Lisa Wyatt reserved her decision to an as-yet undetermined date.
The landmark 1999 case of R v. Gladue was decided in the Supreme Court of Canada and paid particular attention to why Indigenous people are overrepresented in the country’s jails.
In 2018-19, Indigenous people accounted for 31% of admissions to provincial and territorial jails and 29% of admissions to federal prisons, while at the same time making up just 4.5% of the Canadian adult population, according to Statistics Canada.
As noted in the Gladue decision, “background factors which figure prominently in the causation of crime by aboriginal offenders are by now well known. Years of dislocation and economic development have translated, for many aboriginal peoples, into low incomes, high unemployment, lack of opportunities and options, lack or irrelevance of education, substance abuse, loneliness, and community fragmentation.
“These and other factors contribute to a higher incidence of crime and incarceration.”