Get ready to welcome the Adventure Racing World Series to the South Okanagan.
Expedition Canada is set to take place in Penticton and throughout the region Sept. 29 through Oct. 3.
The event, now years in the making, will host 68 extreme athletes in a demo race that is part of the Adventure Racing World Series. Racers will cover 403 kilometres of trails and waterways by foot, bike, canoe and stand-up paddleboard, and will also face rope challenges along the way – all the while navigating by map and compass, no GPS allowed.
Expedition Canada 2021 has been postponed twice due to COVID-19, however, because of the small participant numbers in the event, it escaped the last round of event cancellations.
But don’t let the size fool you: This small event has huge meaning for the region. After this first demo race, Expedition Canada will become a qualifier for the Adventure Racing World Series and will grow and return annually as the only Canadian destination in the series.
Currently, ARWS races are hosted in 17 countries around the world and bring millions of eyes internationally to the areas that host them.
Adventure racing is famous for its gruelling courses and long distances as teams of four struggle day and night to often only just finish the course. Races highlight the geography and culture of local areas, immersing teams in traditional experiences.
Courses aren’t released to the teams until just hours before a race. Each team carries a tracker so that anyone can watch the progress of the teams through the event website, which is called “dot watching.”
A media team will also follow the racers throughout the course allowing spectators from anywhere around the world to watch the "dots" online and see the stunning footage of the local terrain, discovering the region through the amazing live coverage of the event.
The excitement starts on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 a.m. on the Okanagan Lake waterfront in Penticton and teams are expected to start crossing the finish line two days later ahead of a final cut-off on Oct. 3.