Interior Health has awarded a contract for 10 substance use treatment beds for youth to The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society in Kelowna.
The new beds will open this spring and are part of the Province’s commitment to double the number of youth substance use beds available in B.C.
Inpatient treatment beds provide a short-term “live in” environment with daily programming to address the underlying causes of a person’s substance use.
“So that young people and their families get the mental health and substance use care they need, our government is bringing new youth addictions beds to the Okanagan, the first of many we’re establishing across the province this year,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson.