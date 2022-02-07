Melissa McWilliams is pictured on the air at the CFUZ Peach City Radio anniversary celebration marking three years on the dial at 92.9 FM.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Soccer club suspends 10-year-old player for three years
- Cold case finally closed
- Yacht club picked to run Skaha Marina
- Marina operator speaks out
- 3 years for chase, assault
- Hero police dog takes down suspect
- Penticton RCMP sees 'horrifying' spike in mental health calls
- Quarantine Act tickets land in Penticton court
- New BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon soars to victory
- Ashton coy about Liberal leadership race