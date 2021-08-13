BC Housing has rejected Penticton city council’s offer to approve a new supportive housing project contingent upon a special agreement between the two sides to ensure the facility runs as promised.
Council at its July 20 meeting approved the development permit required for the 54-unit project at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd., but ordered the document not be issued until BC Housing agreeing in writing to being a good neighbour.
But, instead of going along with that request, BC Housing is simply asking council to reconsider its decision at its next meeting this coming Tuesday.
In a letter dated Aug. 11 that’s attached to council’s agenda package, a BC Housing representative states the agency “does not accept” that the city is permitted under the Local Government Act to attach such a special condition to issuance of a development permit.
“We therefore respectfully request that the city bring the original motion, with the original city staff recommendation, back to city council for approval of the issuance of the development permit without improper conditions attached,” writes John Brendan McEown, BC Housing’s director of development for the Interior region.
“BC Housing will work with city council to address their concerns related to operations. However, this work needs to take place outside of the development permit process.”
The Crown corporation owns the proposed development site and has hired two non-profits – ASK Wellness Society and Ooknakane Friendship Centre – to operate the facility, which would cater to Indigenous clients already on the road to recovery from addictions and mental health issues.
Residents would have to commit to not consuming drugs or alcohol on site, in contrast to three existing supportive housing projects in the city that all feature dedicated rooms where people can take drugs under the supervision of trained volunteers.
Concerns about neighbourhood impacts from those other three sites are what prompted council to seek a special agreement before the new project goes ahead.
BC Housing and the city are already locked in a legal dispute over the old Victory Church homeless shelter on Winnipeg Street, which is operating in contravention of the local zoning bylaw.
In other business Tuesday, council will receive a recommendation from staff to support Travel Penticton’s bid to raise the local hotel tax from 2% to 3%, but deny the organization’s request to have the cash flow directly to it rather than through city coffers first.
Cutting out the city would leave the local government with “no influence or accountability mechanisms if the city were not satisfied” with Travel Penticton’s efforts, writes Anthony Haddad, the municipality’s general manager of community services.
One other item of note on Tuesday’s agenda is a proposal from a Toronto-based company called Frontenac Energy, which wants to build a facility in Penticton that would convert recycled aluminum into electricity, steam, water, hydrogen and alumina.
The company has offered to buy a city-owned property for the project – which would be the first of its kind in North America – and sell hydrogen and electricity back to the municipality once the facility is up and running.
Tuesday’s meetings get underway at 1 p.m. and are open to the public.