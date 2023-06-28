The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Hope where one man has died.
On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11:44 a.m., the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP attended a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 5 at the Zopkios offramp. Multiple people were identified with non-life threatening injuries and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. An altercation allegedly occurred between two of the injured persons that resulted in BC Emergency Health Services personnel requesting police assistance.
Attending officers responded to the Fraser Canyon Hospital where an interaction occurred between the officers and one man resulting in one officer discharging their firearm.
The man received immediate medical attention but was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.