There was no warm-up act for municipal workers who hit the streets of Penticton at 4 a.m. Monday to clear away the first snowfall of the season – and it was a doozey with about 20 centimetres accumulated in the downtown area by noon.
While crews were out shovelling, staff at Penticton city hall issued several reminders for residents:
• Snow removal services are based on priority routes, with first and secondary priority areas including main roads, steep hills, emergency routes, bus routes, school zones, collector and industrial roads, and third priority areas including residential streets, industrial side-streets and lanes.
• Safety remains a concern for crews clearing snow and ice from roads and sidewalks. Large work vehicles can sometimes make unexpected turns or stops. Please approach or pass these vehicles with care and consideration.
• Removing cars off of the street during a snow event allows the plows to work more efficiently and will give crews the ability to plow the entire roadway, reduce potential vehicle damage and provide faster clean-up.
• The city’s Good Neighbour Bylaw requires property owners or property occupants to clear all sidewalks adjoining their properties of snow and ice before 11 a.m. following a weather event.
“We would like to thank residents in advance for their patience as road crews begin the process of clearing our streets of snow and ice,” said public works manager Len Robson in the release
“If residents have concerns over the next few days or need to report an issue, please call public works at 250-490-2500 or email us at publicworks@penticton.ca.