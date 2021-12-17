Stella

Cutest Pet Contest winners pose for a photo.

“Stella,” pictured with her “hooman” Tracy (and daughter Isabella) won The Herald’s Cutest Pet Contest. The prize basked include a stay at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, a Pet Pantry gift card, E-bike rentals for four from Pedego Bikes, a $100 gift to The Keg from Scarlett Barber of Remax, a dog visit to Okanagan Chiropractic with Dr. Adam. Konanz and a nail grooming kit from Pawlished Pets in Penticton. Thank you to everyone who entered.