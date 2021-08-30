Emergency personnel descended Monday on the home at 1208 Government St. in Penticton following a report of a possible carbon monoxide leak that had rendered a woman unconscious but apparently has not impacted her child.
A firefighter was later overheard on radio telling a dispatcher there was not actually a carbon monoxide leak, but no one on scene would clarify the nature of the call.
Police were seen interviewing neighbours. The house is listed for sale.
There were at least a half-dozen police on scene along with two ambulances plus a fire truck.