On the scene

This was the scene on Government Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2021.

 JAMES MILLER

Emergency personnel descended Monday on the home at 1208 Government St. in Penticton following a report of a possible carbon monoxide leak that had rendered a woman unconscious but apparently has not impacted her child.

A firefighter was later overheard on radio telling a dispatcher there was not actually a carbon monoxide leak, but no one on scene would clarify the nature of the call.

Police were seen interviewing neighbours. The house is listed for sale.

There were at least a half-dozen police on scene along with two ambulances plus a fire truck.