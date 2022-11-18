FortisBC residential and commercial customers will receive a one-time cost-of-living credit on their electricity bills on behalf of the Province of B.C., the utility announced in a media release.
Residential customers can expect to receive a $100 credit on their electricity bill over the next three months depending on the billing schedule for each individual customer.
There is one credit available per residential customer, regardless of the number of accounts each customer holds.
Customers of the City of Nelson, City of Penticton, the District of Summerland and City of Grand Forks will also receive a credit, based on the billing cycles for those independent utilities.
Commercial customers will receive a credit in the first half of 2023. The precise amount is based on their electricity consumption between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022 and is expected to average around $500, FortisBC said.
To be eligible for the cost-of-living credit on your electricity bill, an account must have been active on October 1, 2022 and continue to be active. The credit will appear automatically on bills.
For more information about the one-time cost-of-living credit, visit strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/cost-of-living.