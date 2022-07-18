Traffic was snarled on Highway 3 near Osoyoos late Sunday night and early Monday morning following an RV fire.
The RV caught fire around 9:15 p.m. as it was travelling uphill in the eastbound lane of Highway 3 near Chapman Road, approximately 15 kilometres east of Osoyoos, according to the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the RV, was uninjured.
Crews responding to the blaze blocked both lanes of the highway for approximately 90 minutes, before opening up the road to single-lane alternating traffic until about 1 a.m. Monday.
"We are most fortunate that the vegetation was not as dry as last year; firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading with a quick attack,” said Anarchist Mountain fire Chief Urs Grob in a press release.
Grob noted there will be further traffic delays in the area while repair work is performed on the highway.