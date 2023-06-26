The B.C. Lottery Commission has implemented enhanced identification requirements at B.C. casinos to support people enrolled in its Game Break self-exclusion program.
B.C. casinos now require every individual to present government-issued photo identification for entry. This ID will be scanned by security staff and automatically checked against the database of individuals restricted from entering gambling facilities, like those enrolled in Game Break.
During this process, the system does not save any personal information for those who are permitted to the casino.
“Since announcing last month that these changes were coming, BCLC has been working to build awareness with our players about the new entry requirements and why they matter in helping us to support individuals who have asked for our help,” said Pat Davis, BCLC’s president and CEO.
“We believe that B.C. is the first jurisdiction in North America to require ID at the casino door, an example of BCLC’s continued work towards our ambition of having the healthiest players in the world.”
Comprehensive third-party reviews of BCLC’s self-exclusion program show that participants believe identification checks at gambling facilities are the best way to support their choice as they prevent them from gaining entry. British Columbians also continue to have access to free prevention, treatment and support services through Gambling Support BC.
More information, including a list of acceptable ID, is available at: casinosbc.com/ about/id-required