Two months after coming up short in the Kraft Hockeyville contest, the Town of Princeton has secured a different – and richer – funding source for improvements to its arena.
The federal government announced Monday it has awarded the town an $821,000 grant for the work through its Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.
While the 48-year-old Princeton and District Arena was largely spared by last fall’s floods, which dealt approximately $50 million in damage to the community, the disaster sucked up funding required to repair the 500-seat rink’s leaky roof, which is covered in places by tarps that are held down by tires.
“This arena has long been the vibrant site of community gatherings, events, and recreation activities in Princeton. Green investments in the arena will modernize the facility, enable recovery costs to be rerouted into other community projects, and bring eco-friendly, energy-efficient benefits to the community that exemplify one more way in which Princeton residents can feel pride in joining the clean economy,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne in a press release.
This past spring, Princeton was one of four finalists for the title of Kraft Hockeyville, but lost out to Sydney, N.S., which won the grand prize of a $250,000 grant for arena repairs.