New restrictions are going into effect immediately in an attempt to curb a rapidly growing COVID-19 outbreak in the Central Okanagan.
COVID-19 cases have tripled since region-specific restrictions went into effect in the Kelowna area last week, Interior Health Chief Medical Health Officer Sue Pollock said at a news conference Friday.
“Within the past week, the outbreak has almost tripled rising from about 320 cases when we declared the outbreak last Wednesday to approximately 1,200 cases today,” she said.
“We have over 700 active cases. We have 31 individuals who are hospitalized and 10 in critical care.”
Most of the new cases are in the 20-40 age group, health officials said, and the rapid spread of the delta variant is starting to affect the entire health system, creeping into long-term care homes and impacting the ability to deliver other services throughout the region.
The spread is taking place at social gatherings, parties, gyms and weddings — places where young adults tend to gather, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said as she listed restrictions that will take effect immediately or on Monday.
“Most of the transmission events we are seeing are in social gatherings, whether that’s in vacation rentals, people coming together and having parties, in bars and nightclubs. We’ve seen transmission in fitness centres and personal gatherings, from parties to weddings to other events,” said Henry.
Several of the limits are similar to restrictions that were in effect earlier in the pandemic.
Indoor and outdoor gatherings will have attendance limits of 50 or less.
“Today, we’ll be closing nightclubs and bars,” said Henry.
Restaurants will go back to allowing groups of only up to six people.
Liquor service will stop at 10 p.m.
Casinos can remain open. High-intensity group exercise programs at gyms are barred.
An indoor mask mandate remains in effect.
People planning to travel to the Central Okanagan are urged to turn around. People who have been here are urged to self-monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms when they get home.
The province’s top health officials said the best way to stop the spread is for people to get vaccinated. Most of the spread is happening among unvaccinated people or people who have only had one shot.
People should not attend any public events if they are not vaccinated yet, they said.
“As much as possible, unimmunized people should not attend these events, whether it’s a wedding or birthday party or formal organized event,” said Henry.
“All of our cases in ICU yesterday were amongst people who were unvaccinated,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.
“Anyone living in Kelowna or West Kelowna or Lake Country or Rutland or anyone in the region who has not received their first dose of vaccine, it’s important to book your appointment today or go to one of our drop-in clinics and get vaccinated,” said Dix. “(It’s) a key measure you can take to help yourself and help your community today.”