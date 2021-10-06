Sale prices of single-family homes in places like Kelowna and Penticton dropped in September on a month-over-month basis, according to a fresh batch of data from the Association of Interior Realtors.
The group’s numbers show the benchmark price of a single-family home in the Central Okanagan dropped from $962,000 in August to $924,000 in September.
It was a similar story in the South Okanagan, where the average sale price of a single-family home slid from $780,000 to $633,000.
The lone exception was in the North Okanagan, where the benchmark price of a single-family home nudged up from $683,000 to $687,000.
(Benchmark prices refer to properties with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is considered a more accurate indicator than a pure average. However, benchmark prices only became available for the South Okanagan in September as the region is a new addition to the realtors’ association.)
But on a year-over-year basis, however, there were double-digit price increases across all property types in the Okanagan at the same time as the total number of sales decreased by 29% to 1,513.
New listings were down in September, too, with an 18% decrease to 1,729 units versus the same month of 2020.
“There has been a lot of talk about high demand and while we are still seeing a strong demand it actually is within a healthy range. The amount of supply is just so low (it’s) creating an imbalance that makes demand seem overwhelming,” said Kim Heizmann, president of the Association of Interior Realtors, in a press release.
“Usually, we do see an influx of new listings in the fall once children go back to school and families want to move before the Christmas holiday, and we are starting to see that with new listings coming on the market. So, seasonally the real estate market is showing signs of pre-pandemic normalcy.”
The Association of Interior Realtors was formed on Jan. 1 through the amalgamation of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board and the South Okanagan Real Estate Board, and represents approximately 1,600 realtors.
Thinking about buying? Here are the benchmark* sale prices for Okanagan homes in September 2021.
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $676K
Townhouse: $447K
Condo/apartment: $355K
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $687K
Townhouse: $434K
Condo/apartment: $301K
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $924K
Townhouse: $675K
Condo/apartment: $478K
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
* Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is considered a more accurate indicator than a pure average.
