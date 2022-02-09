Rural residents in the Okanagan Falls area are invited to attend a budget presentation being hosted Tuesday, Feb. 15, by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The session, set for 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Okanagan Falls Elementary School, will have limited in-person seating due to COVID-19 protocols. However, the meeting will be livestreamed and the public will be able to ask questions that way or by phone.
For more information or to register for the livestream, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.
Under the draft 2022 budget, the overall tax requisition for Area D (OK Falls/Heritage Hills/Carmi) would grow by 5.7% to $2.8 million. That would result in the average residential tax bill rising by $133 to $1,064.