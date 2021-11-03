The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

1:10 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Structure fire.

2:02 a.m. Wiltse Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:07 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:10 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:30 a.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

12:21 p.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

12:53 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:48 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:46 p.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.

6:48 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

7 p.m. Robinson Avenue, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident. 