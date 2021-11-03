The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
1:10 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Structure fire.
2:02 a.m. Wiltse Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:07 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:10 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:30 a.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
12:21 p.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
12:53 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:48 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:46 p.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
6:48 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
7 p.m. Robinson Avenue, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident.