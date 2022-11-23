An executive director is back on the payroll at the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.
Sally Pierce will fill the position, according to an announcement this week from the chamber, which left the job empty after parting ways with David Hull in late 2020.
Pierce served as assistant general manager of the South Okanagan Events Centre and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre from 2008-14, after which she opened a communications firm and went to work in hotel sales and marketing.
“Sally has a proven track record in business development, and the leadership experience to lead our organization into the future,” said chamber president Luke Johnson in a press release.
“As an organization, we have worked hard to develop a strategic plan and Sally is the right person to implement it.”
Follow the departure of Pierce’s predecessor, the chamber board took on some of the work itself and hired staff on contract as needed.