Two years after he was accused of killing his wife, Osoyoos man Rod Flavell walked out of the Penticton courthouse a free man on Friday.
Flavell, who was charged with manslaughter in connection with the April 2020 death of Tina Seminara, was acquitted following a three-week trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton.
Key evidence at trial came from Dr. Jason Doyle, a forensic pathologist who conducted an autopsy on Seminara’s body. The pathologist concluded Seminara suffered some kind of brain injury that caused swelling and cut off oxygen supply but was unable to determine what triggered it due to a lack of physical injuries.
Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys acknowledged in his opening statement the case against Flavell was circumstantial but urged the judge to apply logic and common sense to the totality of the evidence and find that Flavell assaulted Seminara, leading to her death.
The judge, however, found only that the Crown failed to prove Flavell’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
“In my view, possibilities layered upon likelihoods layered over suspicions do not translate into a solid evidentiary foundation upon which a finding of guilt can rest,” said Justice David Crossin.
“The probability that something occurred between the accused and Ms. Seminara – and for which the accused feels responsible and perhaps is responsible – cannot form the bedrock.”
Seminara, 61, was found by police unconscious on her living room floor on the night of April 8, 2020, and taken to hospital. She was declared dead nine days later after being taken off life support.
Flavell, 64, turned himself in at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment on the night in question.
Officers who dealt with him there testified Flavell said his wife was in “bad shape” and that they’d had a “major row,” but offered no other details about what happened. The officers found two knives and a piece of rope on the passenger seat of Flavell’s vehicle and noted Flavell had what appeared to be self-inflicted cuts on his wrist.
Prior to arriving at the detachment, Flavell fired off an email to the RCMP with “Death” in the subject line that stated: “Sorry to leave the dog. This happened all of a sudden. Whiskey is his name. Kamloops SPCA know him. Roger Pires neighbour good with him. Great Pyrenees. Sorry to all concerned. Rod Flavell. Osoyoos. Back door open.”
The trial also heard from Patricia Zeleny, a long-time friend and neighbour to both Flavell and Seminara, who told the court she visited the couple’s home on April 9, 2020, with a police escort to pick up Seminara’s dog and noticed what appeared to be a broken green vase on the floor.
Zeleny said she then visited Flavell on May 12, 2020, and asked specifically about the broken vase.
Flavell “said he threw it to miss her,” recalled Zeleny.
“And his final statement to me was: He usually walks away, but this time he didn’t.”
While acknowledging the suspicions raised by Flavell’s post-offence conduct, Justice Crossin also noted the “irreconcilable” differences in the way first responders and doctors described the injuries they observed on Seminara’s body.
Two paramedics and a police officer described seeing visible bruising and swelling on Seminara’s face, but two doctors who examined her at hospital found no evidence of blunt-force trauma or other physical indicators that suggested any kind of head injury.
“In my view, experience and common sense cannot be a tool in assessing this gap,” said Crossin. “In my view, it requires more evidence.”
Immediately following the verdict, Flavell’s lawyer ushered him to a private interview room and later out the back door of the courthouse.
Seminara’s mother, who began sobbing upon hearing the verdict, went and sat for a few minutes alone on the cenotaph next to the courthouse, and later declined comment on the decision.
Flavell and Seminara were married for 18 years and lived alone with their dog in a newly built home on Cypress Hills Drive.
Seminara worked as a fitness instructor and consultant in the travel business, while Flavell was active in the curling community.