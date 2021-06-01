With the upcoming tourist season putting pressure on Penticton’s supply of motel and hotel rooms, an agency that supplies temporary nursing staff is hoping private homeowners will step up to help accommodate those vital health-care workers.
Kelowna-based Advanced Home Care Solutions has a roster of approximately 60 travelling nurses it draws on to provide help wherever it’s needed in B.C.
As of last week, the company had five nurses working at The Hamlets at Penticton, which offers assisted-living and long-term care programs.
Housing those travelling nurses with long-term stays at local motels during the winter wasn’t a problem, according to Kris Stewart, owner and operator of Advanced Home Care Solutions, but that has changed now.
“With summer upon us, motels are increasing their summer season rates – which everyone would expect – and they’re no longer interested in accommodating the number of travelling staff in their motels,” said Stewart.
“We’ve got (the staff), but there’s no place to put them.”
Vic Klassen, general manager of The Hamlets, said the cost of putting up nurses in hotels is simply too high at an estimated $22,500 per month, based on five rooms at $150 per night.
“We even considered using vacant suites on site to accommodate some of these people… but we are full and we haven’t got the luxury of vacant suites,” added Klassen.
Like all B.C. care facilities, The Hamlets is required to provide a minimum level of staffing.
“Our staff is amazing. They’re picking up shifts and working umpteen number of days in a row, but there comes a point when they need to have that break and they need to have that rest,” said Klassen.
To help pick up the slack, he can ask residents’ families to help with some things like meals, hire temporary staff from agencies or go into essential services mode and reduce services like baths.
“We’ve been fortunate we haven’t got to that point,” said Klassen, “but there have been times we have been so short we have been looking at going into essential services.”
Klassen noted the health-care staffing shortage is a B.C.-wide phenomenon that predated COVID-19.
Anyone with a furnished home or suite that might be suitable for travelling nurses is asked to contact Klassen by email at Vic.Klassen@thehamlets.ca.