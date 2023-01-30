More than four years after injuring two passengers in a boozy crash near Keremeos, the driver has been handed an 18-month sentence of house arrest.
Brendalynn Carissa Hubick, 23, pleaded guilty to a single count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, according to court records from her sentencing hearing, which was staged Jan. 27 in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton.
Hubick was also banned from driving for a year under the terms of a joint submission on sentencing from Crown and defence.
Details of the incident on July 2, 2018, were read into the court record when Hubick entered her plea nearly two years ago.
Court heard Hubick was behind the wheel of a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic car that had been stopped by an RCMP officer around 8 p.m. on the night in question on a highway pull-out near Keremeos.
She had two other women and two men as passengers, and everyone was eventually ordered out of the car.
As the officer tried to arrest one of the men, the three women got back into the car and sped off with Hubick at the wheel for approximately 500 to 1,000 metres before crashing and injuring her two passengers.
Hubick, who was described in court as being “heavily impaired by alcohol” at the time, was arrested and taken to the Keremeos RCMP detachment, where she gave two breath samples that showed a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit for driving, court heard.