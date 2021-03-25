Following nine months of reduced hours of operation at public facilities, the City of Penticton will be stretching out those hours again, effective Monday, March 29.
The new hours for Penticton City Hall, located at 171 Main St., will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. City yards, located at 616 Okanagan Ave. East, will be open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.
“With spring break coming to an end and as further vaccinations are administered, more and more people will expect city hall to operate longer hours when seeking services in person,” city spokesman Philip Cooper said in a press release.
“Similar to many other municipalities, we’ve determined that increasing our opening hours carries a minimal risk to staff and residents. With the new hours in place, we will continue to monitor provincial health guidelines and will adjust our COVID-19 protocols accordingly.”
Masks are required in all public facilities. For the Penticton Community Centre’s operating hours, visit www.penticton.ca/parks-recreation