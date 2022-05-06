Only about $5,000 separated the winning bid for The Peach concession stand from two others received by the City of Penticton – including one from the popular former operator.
Family Squeezed Lemonade in April was named as the successful bidder for a three-year lease on the iconic city-owned concession stand along the Okanagan Lake waterfront.
That unleashed a major public backlash against the City of Penticton, which was slammed for replacing local operator Diana Stirling, who also runs LocoLanding Adventure Park and the Lickity Splitz ice-cream shop on Lakeshore Drive, with Family Squeezed, a company that was founded in Calgary and has thin ties to the Okanagan.
The city in April said bids were judged on four criteria – business plan, experience, products, and pricing and license fee – but refused to provide the actual bids amounts until the contract with Family Squeezed was signed.
Angela Campbell, the city’s director of finance, said in an email Friday the paperwork had finally been completed and revealed Family Squeezed agreed on an annual $13,125 licence fee with the city.
And the others?
“For the other proposals, the city is able to release that the successful bid provides more than 60% higher revenues than the other two received to the city,” said Campbell.
She declined in a subsequent email to The Herald to reveal the actual figures, claiming “we are not permitted to release that information on unsuccessful bids.” Campbell did not immediately respond to one final request from The Herald for clarification on why the city is not permitted to release that information.
Running the calculations in reverse, the winning bid of $13,125 is 60% higher than $8,200 – a difference of about $5,000.
Campbell in a presentation to city council this week said procurement staff can’t give explicit preference to local suppliers due to a jumble of trade agreements and legislation, but can take experience into account when judging bids.