Two more former employees have commenced legal action against the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, claiming they too were pushed out as part of a scheme to rid the organization of non-Indigenous workers.
Crystal Boileau and her stepson, Dante Boileau, filed separate actions March 23 in small claims court seeking the maximum $35,000 allowed.
Both actions name the non-profit OFC, which is headquartered on Ellis Street in downtown Penticton, as the sole defendant.
The OFC “works to promote, develop and deliver accessible programs and services that support Indigenous peoples living in urban areas and away from home to achieve their vision of health, wellness and prosperity,” according to its mission statement.
Crystal Boileau claims she was employed as a family support worker earning $47,000 annually for about two years “prior to her resignation from the position and assertion of constructive dismissal of her employment” around Nov. 15, 2022.
“In the weeks and days leading up to the claimant’s resignation from her employment, she experienced ever-increasing segregation and ostracization of her and other employees at OFC,” the lawsuit alleges.
“This conduct commenced almost immediately after Ms. Shauna Fox was appointed to the position of executive director of OFC and appeared to target employees of non-Indigenous origin.”
Crystal Boileau also alleges Fox chastised her for hiring stepson Dante Boileau for a job, despite Fox allegedly hiring her own brother for a different job.
Against that background, Crystal Boileau claims she had no choice but to resign.
Meanwhile, Dante Boileau claims he earned about $35,000 annually as a warehouse worker before being fired around Nov. 3, 2022.
“In the weeks and days leading up to the termination of the claimant’s employment, various members of the OFC board of directors had been attending the OFC warehouse where the claimant worked and vocally discussed the closure of the warehouse and elimination of the employees, including the claimant, within full earshot of the affected employees,” the lawsuit alleges.
Worried that he would soon he out of a job, Dante Boileau claims he secured a separate gig shovelling snow. He claims Fox questioned the "legality” of him holding two jobs and then fired him after he showed up late one day to the OFC, despite having permission from his supervisor to make up the time later.
Dante Boileau claims, however, that he subsequently received a cheque for one week’s severance pay along with a letter that stated he was instead “being released” from his job.
Both claims were filed by the same Kelowna law firm – Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP – and contain nearly identical language, including assertions the OFC “completely ignored” all attempts to resolve the matters out of court.
The same law firm is also representing former OFC executive director Matthew “Chewy” Baran, who filed March 7 in B.C. Supreme Court.
Baran claims to be owed 18 months’ severance and a $50,000 bonus representing 1% of a $5-million grant he obtained for OFC, before Baran tendered his resignation in August 2022 and asserted a claim for constructive dismissal.
According to the lawsuit, Baran earned $87,000 per year and was railroaded out of the organization after setting in motion a workplace sexual harassment investigation against OFC chair Bruce Manuel.
Baran’s lawsuit goes on to allege the OFC board instead began an investigation into Baran and the organization’s finances in an attempt to undermine Baran’s reputation and force him to resign or draw attention away from the “real issues” facing the board.
It was also part of a concerted effort “to eliminate all employees not of First Nations origin from OFC and to focus OFC as a non-profit that exclusively serviced the First Nations communities and was fully employed and managed by First Nations individuals,” claims Baran
Neither the OFC board nor Fox responded to The Herald’s requests for comment Wednesday morning. The OFC has not replied to any of the three lawsuits.