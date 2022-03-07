The skirl of the pipes will once again be heard in Penticton!
Mark your calendar for Saturday July 2, 2022, as the Penticton Scottish Festival Society brings a post-pandemic return to King's Park with two concurrent events:
The Penticton Highland Games will feature competing pipe bands, Highland Dancers and traditional Scottish heavy events including the iconic caber toss.
Meanwhile the Penticton Scottish Festival will feature music and cultural entertainment from the Castilla School of Irish Dance, the Naramata Scottish Country Dancers and much more.
"We are thrilled to bring a taste of the highlands back to Penticton this summer", says Elizabeth Smith, President of the Penticton Scottish Festival Society.
"The whiskey tasting workshop is back, and speaking of Scotch, Shot of Scotch, a professional highland dance troupe will captivate visitors and locals alike."
As they become available, details and ticket information can be found on the society's website: www.PentictonScottishFestival.ca