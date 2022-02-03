Nearly six years in the making, work on the Gallagher Lake siphon is expected to be completed by April.
The new pumphouse located on Oliver's irrigation canal system will take all water from the canal system and pump it up to an elevation in order to get enough volume through a smaller five-foot-diametre pipe.
"In our original designs, the town was looking at keeping the whole irrigation canal system gravity fed, but this would have required a pipe closer to eight feet in diameter," Shawn Goodsell, Oliver's director of operations, said in an email Wednesday.
"This would have added an estimated $2 million to the overall cost because of the larger materials and excavations required. So the town looked at an alternative design which incorporates a pumphouse, using large pumps lifting the water and pressuring the water through a smaller five feet in diameter in order of getting the same amount of water in the system.
“This design adds more operational costs to the town, but saves millions on the initial capital costs."
In January 2016, a large rockfall occurred at Gallagher Lake, crushing the reinforced concrete siphon, which conveys irrigation water to agricultural properties in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's Area C.
The initial repair allowed for continued use of the canal, operating at a 32% reduction in supply capacity.
The nearly $11.5-million project is being funded by the Town of Oliver with a $5-million contribution from the Province of British Columbia.