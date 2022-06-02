Providence Funeral Homes has partnered with the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen to offer a new endowment fund to clients.
“The culture of memorializing our loved ones when they die is stronger than ever. More and more people are choosing to forgo the traditional funeral or cemetery burial and instead explore choices that are more meaningful to them. It is important to us that we provide options when it comes to long-lasting ways to help your loved one’s legacy live on,” said Nolan Adam, managing partner of Providence Funeral Homes, in a press release.
“Honouring a loved one in this way will create a legacy that continues to give back in their name, year after year. You’ll be able to see the funds support real change in the community your person once lived in,” said Adam.
Providence Funeral Homes was established in 1983 to and serves Penticton, Summerland and surrounding communities.