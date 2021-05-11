Two properties in the Summerland community of Trout Creek have been rezoned to allow for subdivision.
Following a public hearing Monday night at which no one spoke, council unanimously approved the rezonings of 1514 and 1704 Wharf St. – each of which currently has a single-family home on it – from residential estate lot to medium-density residential.
Planning staff at the District of Summerland recommended in favour of the change to match existing zoning in the area and promote infill development.