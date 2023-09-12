Traffic started moving again Monday night on Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland following a two-week closure due to a rockslide.
Just a single lane of alternating traffic is getting through with wait times of up to 30 minutes expected, according to the B.C. Transportation Ministry.
“This section may need to be closed again with limited notice if deemed unsafe,” stated the ministry in a press release.
The ministry did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to a request for additional details.
Thirty-minute waits will be a welcome improvement for motorists who have been forced to use a pair of lengthy detours on forest service roads to get between Penticton and Kelowna that added as much as 90 minutes to what is usually a one-hour trip.
The highway was closed Aug. 28 when boulders as big as household appliances tumbled down a steep hill above the west side of the road and across all four lanes of traffic.
A lock-block retaining wall and berm have been built in the two northbound lanes to stabilize the slope. Vehicles will use the two southbound lanes – one of which reopened Monday night – while the broader repair work is underway.
The unstable rock face is in the same area between Callan and North Beach roads that gave crews trouble during a highway widening project in 2008 and required a three-week closure.
“The reality is the highway’s been there for a long time, and when we widened the highway back in 2007-08, that involved a lot of rock stabilization measures, wider ditches, and rock-fall meshes… but this location is an ancient landslide,” said Steve Sirret, executive director of Transportation Ministry operations in the Southern Interior, in an interview last week.
“Living in a mountainous province, these are some of the challenges we have to deal with.”