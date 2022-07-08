Heather Fogarty of the Lakeview Emporium in Naramata adds some jewelry to her display at the Naramata Community Market, Wednesday at Manitou Park. The summer market happens every Wednesday afternoon from 4-7 p.m. at Manitou Park.
A day at the Naramata market
- Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiati
