Naramata market

This photo appeared in the Friday, July 8, 2022 print edition of The Herald.

 Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative

Heather Fogarty of the Lakeview Emporium in Naramata adds some jewelry to her display at the Naramata Community Market, Wednesday at Manitou Park. The summer market happens every Wednesday afternoon from 4-7 p.m. at Manitou Park.