Something appears to be turning the tide against unregulated drug overdose deaths in Penticton.
The city recorded just three such fatalities through the first three months of 2023, down from 10 in the same period of 2022, according to new data released Tuesday by the BC Coroners Service.
It puts the city on track to record just 12 overdose deaths this year – far off the record-setting tally of 30 in 2022 and closer to the total of seven recorded in 2016 as B.C.’s opioid crisis started to take off.
But it appears to be a localized phenomenon.
Elsewhere in the region, Kelowna recorded 19 unregulated drug deaths in the first quarter of 2023, up from 17 in the same period of 2022, while Vernon was unchanged at nine.
B.C. as a whole lost 596 people in the first quarter – on par with the record-setting 599 deaths it recorded in the first quarter of 2022.
Approximately 77% of victims were men and 71% were between the ages of 30 and 59. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was found in 78% of victims’ bodies.
It all comes just days after the seventh anniversary of B.C. declaring the opioid crisis to be a public health emergency.
"Since the emergency was first declared, more than 11,000 people have lost their lives due to the unregulated drug supply. This is a crisis of incomprehensible scale, and I extend my deepest condolences to everyone who has experienced the loss of someone they loved,” said B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe in a press release.
Lapointe then repeated her call for a safe, regulated supply of drugs to help keep users alive long enough to get them into treatment.
“Tens of thousands of British Columbians remain at risk of dying from toxic drugs and we continue to experience the tragedy of six people dying every single day, as we have for the past two years,” said Lapointe.
“This is also not a crisis confined to certain neighbourhoods or certain towns. All areas of our province are immensely affected by this crisis, and collaboration, innovation and the rejection of old stereotypes and failed solutions are necessary to prevent future deaths."