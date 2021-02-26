A long-time staffer for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen who played a key role in local bear safety programs has announced her retirement.
Zoe Kirk is leaving the RDOS in April and moving to Parksville.
In her dual roles as RDOS public works project co-ordinator and WildsafeBC community co-ordinator, Kirk became an outspoken advocate for wildlife and helped implement the Bear Smart program in Naramata.
The program, which focuses mainly on securing residential waste and other food sources, saw calls about nuisance bears drop from about 100 per year to just a handful.
Kirk also served as an information officer for the RDOS emergency operations centre during fires and floods in recent years.