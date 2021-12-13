The Board of Directors of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society are excited to announce that the 2022 Okanagan Fest of Ale will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Okanagan Lake Park in Penticton.
“We are excited to turn lemons into lemonade and host our event outdoors this year! The Board of Directors have made the careful decision to change our annual event to a one-day, outdoor craft beer festival for 2022. We knew that a 2022 festival would need to look a little different in Covid times and so have decided to pivot and host this year outside! First and foremost, we are celebrating and recognizing all of the beautiful craft brews BC has to offer and we believe an outdoor venue will allow us to do so.” said John Cruickshank, President of the Okanagan Fest of Ale.
“The health and well-being of everyone involved in Fest of Ale (volunteers, vendors, patrons, and sponsors) and our community was first and foremost on our minds in making the decision. An outdoor venue will provide our vendors and patrons with a much safer place to celebrate BC craft beer and cider.” Cruickshank went on to say.
Operating as a not for profit society, The Okanagan Fest of Ale donates all net proceeds of the event back into the community. To date, $757,600.00 has been gifted back to local charities and not for profit societies operating in the South Okanagan.
Vendor applications will be accepted in January. More information and the call for entries will be posted on the Fest of Ale website in the new year. More info on the event, entertainment and breweries will be posted on social media and our website.