A wave of resistance washed over a proposed Summerland marina project on Monday night, as elected officials took the unusual step of proactively rezoning the water to make it off-limits for the project.
Trademark Industries in May unveiled plans for a new 50-slip marina on Okanagan Lake adjacent to Oasis Luxury Residences, construction of which is in the preliminary stages at 13415 Lakeshore Dr.
The water was already zoned for a marina by the District of Summerland, effectively putting the B.C. government in charge of public consultation via the project’s application for tenure over that portion of Okanagan Lake.
But, noting concern in the community, council in September began the rezoning process to trigger a public hearing as way of providing a larger sounding board for the project.
The hearing itself lasted only 20 minutes on Monday night and heard from three people ahead of a unanimous vote by council to proceed with the rezoning, which now prohibits building a marina there.
Elected officials were similarly quiet, with Coun. Doug Holmes the only one to comment on the rezoning before it was approved.
“I just have to say that I see this bringing the water zoning in line with the adjacent property zoning, in which respect I see it helping to align with a lot of aspects of the (Official Community Plan) and I think it really values that piece of property along the lake,” said Holmes.
Concerns about the marina – which would be sandwiched between the existing Summerland Yacht Club marina and Rotary Beach, and serve both the public and Oasis residents – revolve mainly around increased traffic in recreational water and potential impacts on the environment.
That stretch of Okanagan Lake foreshore has been flagged by the B.C. government as potential habitat for Rocky Mountain ridged mussels, which are listed as being of special concern in the federal Species at Risk Act.
Trademark Industries didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday and the project’s fate is unclear.
A website designed to provide public information about the marina went offline months ago, and the project does not appear in a database of tenure applications maintained by the B.C. government.