New name, same downtown focus.
The group currently known as the Downtown Penticton Association intends to change its name this year to the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Area, to help better reflect its mission, executive director Lynn Allin told city council Tuesday.
Allin appeared before local politicians to set the stage for a new five-year deal for the non-profit group.
The current agreement, which expires April 30, 2022, charges downtown property owners $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed value to a maximum of $2,888 per year.
The DPA wants to bump up the general levy by 3.5% to account for inflation, plus raise the cap on individual properties from $2,888 to $12,000.
Lifting the cap would ensure owners of high-value properties, like banks and credit unions, “pay a bit more of a fair share,” said Allin.
She acknowledged the DPA hadn’t yet reached out to members for reaction to the proposed changes, but expects that to happen soon in the form of an electronic survey.
Once that survey is complete, the DPA will return to council to discuss terms of the new deal.
The city collects the levy on behalf of the DPA at tax time, which averaged $239,000 in each of the past two years, and must be spent on activities that generally promote the downtown core and members.
Allin said she’s also planning to update council soon on a $40,000 pilot project funded by the city that has seen an undisclosed number of security cameras in undisclosed locations in a bid to deter crime.
The cameras, which are monitored remotely between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., were installed late last year, and Allin said she’s been flooded by requests from businesses interested in joining the initiative.