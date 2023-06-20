The 2023 edition of the Powwow Between the Lakes is a few days away and organizers promise it has something for everyone.
“This year more than ever, we are hoping to bring together indigenous and non-Indigenous communities in celebration and healing,” said Kristine Jack, executive director of the Four Seasons Cultural Society.
“There will be opportunities for spectators to enjoy the talents and skills of the competitive dancers and drummers as well as opportunities to join in on the fun during the many intertribal dances.”
There are four Grand Entries and competitions scheduled for the three-day powwow that runs June 23-25 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in SnPink’tn (Penticton). The celebration begins on Friday at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. and finally on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The powwow kicks off with the Grand Entry which is where all local officials, dancers and other dignitaries enter the pow wow circle and share an opening prayer and remarks. The arena director will get the competition underway following the Grand Entry.
Jack promises many highlights in addition to the traditional dancing and drumming competition. There is an extensive vendor area with more than 45 registered. There will be indigenous foods and other treats for spectators to enjoy. South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services has arranged for Japanese drumming, African zumba dancing and Mexican folklore to entertain crowds before each session as well.
“Perhaps the most exciting highlight is the opportunity to see the traditional wedding of Penticton Indian Band’s own Tyrone Kruger and Nicole Schellenberg who also happen to be the head man and head lady of the pow wow,” said Jack.
The wedding is scheduled to take place during Saturday afternoon’s session.
Tickets to attend the powwow are $20 for the weekend or $10 per day. Each session will last about four to five hours and spectators can come and go as they please. You can buy tickets now at: valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the SOEC box office. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. For more information on the powwow, visit penticton.ca/powwow or follow @fourseasonsculturalsociety on Facebook.