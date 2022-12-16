Two seniors who were thoroughly enjoying their golden years together have been identified as the victims of a fatal apartment fire last weekend in Penticton.
Albert Earl Northrup, 81, died in his second-floor apartment at 578 Lakeshore Dr. during the fire on Dec. 10, while his wife, Karen June Northrup, 79, died two days later at Penticton Regional Hospital, according to an obituary placed in today’s edition of The Herald.
The couple was married 58 years and “supported each other as a team from their first day together,” states the obituary.
Karen worked in the medical field and as a secretary, while Bert worked for CIBC and retired as the bank’s district manager in the Penticton area.
“They leave behind many friends and fond memories of good times wherever they lived. After retirement, travelling in their motor home, or settling in Yuma, kept them enjoying life together,” notes the obituary.
The couple had no children together and requested there be no funeral service. Their ashes will be placed at a Summerland cemetery.
“The family wishes to thank all the neighbours of their condo complex for their support, and wish them the best in recovering from this tragic accident,” concludes the obituary, which also notes the terrific care Karen received at PRH.
People interested in making a donation in memory of the Northrups are encouraged to give to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation or their local fire department.