Now that the final buzzer has sounded on the life of Penticton man Larry Jeeves, who devoted almost 50 years to amateur hockey programs around B.C., one of his former colleagues hopes others will be inspired by Jeeves’ devotion to the game.
Jeeves died May 29 at Penticton Regional Hospital, according to his family. He would have turned 83 on Thursday.
During his career with B.C. Tel, Jeeves moved around the province but always found a way to get involved in the local hockey community.
The native of New Westminster moved to 100 Mile House in 1996 and helped create the Cariboo Minor Hockey League. His next stop was Nelson, where he spent 10 years with the local association, then Williams Lake, where he became commissioner of the Peace Cariboo Hockey League.
Jeeves, who had three children, retired in Penticton in 1992 and started devoting even more time to his favourite sport. He served as president of the Okanagan Mainline Hockey Association from 2010 to 2013 and as administrator and referee-in-chief of the Penticton Minor Hockey Association for a total of about 20 years.
His volunteer career came to an untimely end in March 2015 – 49 years after his start in 100 Mile House – when he was suspended following a dispute with the PMHA board. That’s water under the bridge, now.
“We would like to acknowledge his considerable contribution to PMHA through his guidance and mentorship of the officials,” the organization said in a statement Friday.
“Many very skilled and successful officials were mentored under Larry Jeeves and we appreciate all that he has done for PMHA in the past.”
Andrew Jakubeit, who served as PMHA president in the late 1990s and early 2000s, worked closely with Jeeves and remembers him as detail-oriented and dedicated.
“He lived at the rink every weekend,” said Jakubeit. “Back then, we didn’t have cell phones, so if I needed him, I would just drive to the rink and he was there.”
Jeeves also fought for recreational players just as hard as those on travelling teams and took a keen interest in referee development.
“He really took officiating under his wing and put together programs for training and mentoring young officials. We have coaches for players but never really had systems in place for officials. He was one of those tireless volunteers who just plugged away trying to make hockey better,” said Jakubeit.
“Hopefully this memory of Larry inspires others to take a moment to thank those who are volunteering and using their passion and skillsets to make the game or an organization better.”