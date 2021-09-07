Now that summer is nearly behind us, green thumbs can turn their attention to upcoming fall plant sale being staged by Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens.
The group promises a good selection of drought-tolerant perennials and ornamental grasses, as well as some vines, trees and shrubs, plus houseplants for winter décor.
But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the sale will be conducted online.
The plant list and ordering instructions will be posted on the Friends’ website – summerlandgardens.org – on Sept. 13. Orders can be placed by email to friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com. Pickup times will be arranged afterwards. Payment options include e-transfer, PayPal, cheque or cash.
Proceeds from the sale support the work of the society, which is committed to the maintenance and the preservation of the century-old gardens.