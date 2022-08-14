A former chairwoman of the school board in Penticton who was instrumental in establishing the scholarship and bursary foundation has died.
Susan Irvine was 76.
Born Susan Margaret Workman, she was raised in Naramata and graduated with Penticton Secondary School’s Class of 1963 before continuing post-secondary studies at UBC and Case Western University.
She and her family worked in the orchard business, but she is perhaps best known for her volunteer work, much of which was in a leadership role.
Irvine’s community involvement included being a founding director of the Pen-Hi scholarship and bursary foundation, serving two terms as a school board trustee (including time as chairwoman), singing in the Naramata Choir, chairing both the Okanagan Wine Festival Society and Penticton Winter Games Society (1990) and making history as the first female member of the Penticton Downtown Rotary Club. Additionally, she was a governor on the board of the University of Victoria.
In 1990, she was recognized for her community service by the City of Penticton as Citizen of the Year.
Irvine died Tuesday after an 18-month journey with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband Barry of 56 years, her mother, sister, three children, seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is being held Aug. 26.