A kind-hearted local woman who has spent a decade collecting bottles and cans for local charities is running a special event next weekend to support a family of five Ukrainian refugees.
Pat Wand collects bottles every Saturday in the Penticton IGA Parking lot. Over the years, she’s donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the B.C. SPCA, the pediatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital and other groups.
In honour of the upcoming one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, Wand is dedicating her bottle drive on Saturday, Feb. 25, to the refugee family.
She’ll be accepting donations that day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at 740 West Bench Dr.