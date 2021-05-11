Three key facilities owned by the District of Summerland will have their “guts” examined by engineers to determine if they can be made more energy efficient.
Utility company Fortis is subsidizing up to 75% of the cost of the work, plus offering 25% rebates on any improvements undertaken as a result of the assessments.
Summerland’s arena, water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant are the three facilities that will be studied through the Fortis Custom Efficiency Program.
“We’ve already previously studied the envelopes of the buildings – or the bones – and now we’re looking to study the operational equipment – the guts of the buildings,” sustainability co-ordinator Tami Rothery told council at its meeting Monday.
The district must front the $52,000 cost of the assessments, and then apply for the 75% rebate from Fortis once the work has been completed by qualified engineers.