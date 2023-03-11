A cheque for $550 has arrived at the Penticton branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association representing the proceeds from a T-shirt fundraiser.
Local graphic designer Sarah Tucker created and sold the shirts for $35 each, with proceeds to the CMHA.
The shirts state, “I’m Broken,” but are designed in such away that they can also be read as, “I’m OK.”
“The T-shirt has a very clever message that applies to all of us. Everyone has mental health, just like everyone has physical health and some days we are struggling, and that is OK. We will be OK and things will get better,” said Leah Schulting, executive director of the branch, in a press release.
Tucker, who owns Penticton-based Graphically Hip, still has T-shirts available for order on her website. Visit: graphicallyhip.com/projectbroken